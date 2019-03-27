Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Wins roster spot

Ramirez has made the Indians Opening Day roster.

Ramirez hit .239/.271/.435 in 15 games this spring as a non-roster invitee. His exact role remains undetermined, as the Indians have a number of relatively interchangeable hitters. He should get at least the occasional start at first base or designated hitter, but he's recorded an above-average batting line just once in the last four years, so there's no guarantee he sticks on the roster for long if his performances don't improve.

