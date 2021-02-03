Hembree (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday that includes an invitation to major-league camp, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 32-year-old will receive $1.25 million plus incentives if he cracks the big-league roster. Hembree had a 3.86 ERA for the Red Sox during 2019, but he struggled in 2020 with a 9.00 ERA over 19 innings between the Red Sox and Phillies before suffering an elbow strain late in the year. There's been no indication he shouldn't be ready for the start of spring training.