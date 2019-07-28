Wood was traded from the Rays to the Indians on Sunday, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wood has been a reliable arm out of the bullpen this season for the Rays, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 24:7 K:BB over 29 innings. This deal will allow Tampa Bay to clear a roster spot for Eric Sogard, who was dealt from the Blue Jays to the Rays earlier in the day.