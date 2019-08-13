Indians' Hunter Wood: Struck by comebacker
Wood left Monday's game against the Red Sox after being hit in the right leg with a comebacker, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Wood looked as though he wanted to stay in the game, but manager Terry Francona elected to play it safe by removing the right-hander. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of Wood's injury is revealed.
