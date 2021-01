Greene was sent from the Indians to the Mets on Thursday along with Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Josh Wolf, with Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco heading the opposite way, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

There's very little on Greene's resume thus far, as he was taken 69th overall in the 2020 draft but has yet to make his pro debut due to last year's cancelled minor leagues. Greene has both speed and pop, but he's unpolished and nowhere close to the big leagues.