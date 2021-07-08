Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mejia was hit hard in Wednesday's matinee against the Rays and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings to take the loss. He's now been charged with losses in four of his last six appearances, and he'll head to the minors to make room for Zach Plesac (thumb), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander could reclaim a rotation spot after the All-Star break.