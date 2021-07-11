Cleveland plans to call up Mejia from Triple-A Columbus to start its fourth game of the second half July 19 in Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was sent back to Columbus following his start Wednesday in Tampa Bay, but that was mostly for roster-management purposes, as the young right-hander wouldn't have been well rested enough to contribute out of the bullpen before the end of Cleveland's first-half schedule. He'll end up settling back into the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, with he and Triston McKenzie getting the nods for the final two starting spots over Sam Hentges.