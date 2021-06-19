Mejia (1-2) took the loss in Friday's 11-10 defeat at the hands of the Pirates, coughing up six runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Starting on only three days rest, Mejia certainly didn't look very fresh when Pittsburgh ambushed him for five runs in the first inning. The rookie right-hander was able to steady the ship after that however and wound up giving Cleveland his longest outing so far in the majors. Injuries will keep him in the rotation despite this rough outing, but Mejia's 6.11 ERA isn't reflected in his 3.67 FIP, and his 1.25 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings are solid.