Mejia will be the starting pitcher for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

Mejia was originally slated to take the ball Tuesday, but with the game postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa, he'll take the ball a day later instead. The right-hander will be looking to bounce back from a shaky outing in which he allowed six earned runs on five hits and two walks against the Astros on July 1.