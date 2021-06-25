Mejia allowed a run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts across six innings versus Minnesota on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Mejia had allowed 12 runs across 9.2 innings in his last three outings, but he delivered a strong performance Thursday. The rookie right-hander's lone mistake was a wild pitch that allowed Luis Arraez to score in the first inning. The quality start lowered Mejia's ERA to 4.94 with a 1.18 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season. He carries a 1-2 record into his next start, tentatively set for next week at home versus Detroit.