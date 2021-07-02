Mejia (1-3) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Astros after allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while fanning three across four innings. He also gave up two home runs.

Mejia was taken deep by Yordan Alvarez in the fourth and also gave up a grand slam to Jose Altuve in the fifth before being lifted. He was coming off a strong start last week against the Twins (allowing just one run through six innings) but the wheels came off here, and he's now given up at least four runs in three of his last five appearances. The right-hander, who owns a 6.18 ERA across nine outings (six starts) thus far, is expected to pitch again next week on the road against Tampa Bay.