Mejia (1-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Astros.

Mejia allowed RBI base hits in the first and fourth innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Yordan Alvarez in the fifth, knocking him out of the contest. He's given up at least four runs in four of his last five outings, driving his ERA up to 7.53 through 34.2 innings. He's also lost five straight decisions dating back to June 9. Mejia is currently projected to face the Rays at home this weekend.