Bauers (ankle) will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Royals.

Bauers was withheld from the lineup the past two days after rolling his left ankle during batting practice Monday, but his inclusion in the starting nine for the series finale suggests he responded well to treatment and rest. Prior to sustaining the injury, Bauers had gone hitless in 12 at-bats over his last four starts, negating most of the offensive progress he had displayed in the preceding week.

