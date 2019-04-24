Bauers will start in left field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The recent returns of Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis from the injured list along with the addition of Carlos Gonzalez to the active roster seem to have pushed Bauers down the batting order. He'll hit eighth for the third game in a row and seems unlikely to rise in the lineup until he dramatically improves his season slash line of .209/.312/.343.