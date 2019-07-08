Bauers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

Bauers struck in the fifth inning with a two-run blast to center field, extending Cleveland's lead to four on the way to an 11-1 victory. He'll head into the All-Star break having registered multi-hit contests in five of his last six games, boosting his average 25 points over that span.

