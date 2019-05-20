Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Manager Terry Francona will stash the lefty-hitting Bauers on the bench with southpaw Brett Anderson on the hill for Oakland. Bauers' absence from the lineup opens up a spot in the outfield for Oscar Mercado, while Carlos Gonzalez serves as the Tribe's designated hitter.

