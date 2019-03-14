Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBI during Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.

Bauers has struck out 10 times in 29 at-bats thus far in spring but came up huge for the Indians on Wednesday. The 23-year-old should see time in Cleveland this season between first base, the outfield and designated hitter after being acquired from Tampa Bay in December. Bauers slashed .201/.316/.384 with 11 home runs in 96 games with the Rays last season.