Indians' Jake Bauers: Collects five RBI
Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBI during Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.
Bauers has struck out 10 times in 29 at-bats thus far in spring but came up huge for the Indians on Wednesday. The 23-year-old should see time in Cleveland this season between first base, the outfield and designated hitter after being acquired from Tampa Bay in December. Bauers slashed .201/.316/.384 with 11 home runs in 96 games with the Rays last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...