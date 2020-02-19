Indians' Jake Bauers: Confident entering 2020
Bauers has been working on his swing mechanics all winter and says his confidence is high entering 2020, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. "I've never felt as good hitting as I do now," Bauers said. "It's not just BP, either. We're in the cage hitting off the velo machine. I could never hit that thing and I'm squaring balls up. I'm just excited to get into games, because obviously that's where it matters. You can be the best 5 o'clock hitter in the world. It doesn't matter. I'm just excited to get into games and see how it plays."
It's nice to hear he's feeling confident, but Bauers will have to show it on the field this spring to secure his spot on the Indians' Opening Day roster, which is more crowded after the addition of Domingo Santana. After struggling mightily in his first year with the Cleveland organization, Bauers went to work in the offseason, learning more about swing mechanics and developing proper daily routines. Manager Terry Francona recently noted that he's noticed a big leap in Bauers' maturity from last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...