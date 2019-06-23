Bauers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bauers could be one of the players most affected by the promotion of Bobby Bradley, as he's made 41 of his 70 starts as a first baseman or designated hitter. It's hard to say that he doesn't deserve to lose some time, as he's posted a poor .224/.302/.384 slash line. Bradley and Carlos Santana will start at first base and designated hitter Sunday, respectively, with Jordan Luplow filling Bauers' other position, left field.