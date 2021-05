Bauers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during his only at-bat in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Bauers came in to pinch hit for Yu Chang in the eighth inning and knocked in a two-run shot against Tyler Zuber to continue Cleveland's late-game rally. It was the first long ball of the season for the 25-year-old, who is hitting .200/.280/.311 across 23 games.