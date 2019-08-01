Bauers was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Bauers is hitting just .185 with a .520 OPS and 30.1 percent strikeout rate in 18 games since the All-Star break, prompting the Indians to send him back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Yasiel Puig, who was acquired from the Reds via trade Tuesday. He'll look to smooth out some kinks in the minors before likely returning to the majors later in the season.

