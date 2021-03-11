Bauers is competing with Bobby Bradley for the starting job at first base, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bradley has clearly been the better player thus far in Cactus League play, hitting .308 with two home runs and two strikeouts while Bauers has hit .167 with zero home runs and a 4:5 K:BB. However, Bradley probably needs to keep his foot on the gas, as Bauers is out of minor-league options. Bauers could offer some modest appeal in really deep OBP leagues if he wins the job, but Bradley is the one with the power to profile at the position.