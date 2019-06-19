Bauers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Bauers played a big role in the Indians' 10-run offensive explosion, leading off the seventh inning with a solo homer -- his ninth of the season. He's shown signs of life at the plate since he hit for the cycle Friday, recording multi-hit games in three of four games. Despite the nice stretch, he's still hitting a poor .236/.314/.403 across 261 plate appearances for the season.