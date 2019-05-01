Indians' Jake Bauers: Hits bench Wednesday
Bauers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Bauers is in the midst of a modest six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-20 with a homer and three RBI over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with no DH spot available in Miami's NL ballpark. Carlos Gonzalez, Leonys Martin and Jordan Luplow are starting in the outfield from left to right in this one.
More News
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Slugs third homer•
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Batting eighth in third straight•
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Smacks game-winning homer•
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Takes seat for series opener•
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Connects for first homer•
-
Indians' Jake Bauers: Collects third hit of 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...