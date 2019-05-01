Bauers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.

Bauers is in the midst of a modest six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-20 with a homer and three RBI over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with no DH spot available in Miami's NL ballpark. Carlos Gonzalez, Leonys Martin and Jordan Luplow are starting in the outfield from left to right in this one.