Bauers went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against Detroit.

It was a historic night for Bauers, who doubled home a run in the second inning, tripled in a run in the fourth, and drove in two in the eighth on a two-run blast. While the 23-year-old's .222 batting average through 64 games this season is certainly forgettable, his performance Friday night will not be forgotten anytime soon.