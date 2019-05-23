Bauers went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

In his first game batting cleanup, Bauers hit a meaningless long ball in the eighth inning of a 7-0 game. Before that at-bat, he struck out three times. Bauer is 5-for-36 with 13 strikeouts in his last 11 games, but two of his hits have been home runs. It will be interesting to see if Bauers will remain in the cleanup spot. The Indians likely plugged him there Wednesday in an attempt to get him going. He is batting .227 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs and two steals in 150 at-bats this season.