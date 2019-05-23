Indians' Jake Bauers: Hits two-run homer
Bauers went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.
In his first game batting cleanup, Bauers hit a meaningless long ball in the eighth inning of a 7-0 game. Before that at-bat, he struck out three times. Bauer is 5-for-36 with 13 strikeouts in his last 11 games, but two of his hits have been home runs. It will be interesting to see if Bauers will remain in the cleanup spot. The Indians likely plugged him there Wednesday in an attempt to get him going. He is batting .227 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs and two steals in 150 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...