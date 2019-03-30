Bauers will start in left field and bat sixth Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Even though the Tribe's Opening Day roster is missing two everyday players in Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) and Jason Kipnis (calf), the absences haven't opened up a prominent lineup spot for Bauers, who slots in as the No. 6 hitter for the second straight contest. Instead, it's fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Tyler Naquin who has found prime real estate in the lineup, nestling in between Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana in the three hole.