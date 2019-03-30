Indians' Jake Bauers: Hitting sixth again
Bauers will start in left field and bat sixth Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Even though the Tribe's Opening Day roster is missing two everyday players in Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) and Jason Kipnis (calf), the absences haven't opened up a prominent lineup spot for Bauers, who slots in as the No. 6 hitter for the second straight contest. Instead, it's fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Tyler Naquin who has found prime real estate in the lineup, nestling in between Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana in the three hole.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...