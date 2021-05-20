Bauers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Bauers walked in his first at-bat and then later led off the fifth with a solo home run to center to tie the game up at 2-2. It was his third straight game with a hit yet he's still slashing .203/.289/.324 with only two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. The 25-year-old continues to be platooned against left-handed pitching which hurts his value even more given the fact that he's already struggling at the plate in the first place.