Bauers will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Athletics.

Cleveland had been deploying Carlos Gonzalez as their primary cleanup hitter, but the team now has a permanent opening in the heart of the lineup after designating the veteran outfielder for assignment Wednesday. Bauers will get the first opportunity to slot in between Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez, which may help the youngster get going at the plate. Over his last 10 games, Bauers has gone 4-for-31 with 10 strikeouts.