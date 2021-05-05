Bauers will start at first base and bat second Wednesday against the Royals.

Bauers moved into a part-time role in the second half of April while Josh Naylor picked up more work at first base, but he appears to have regained favor. After supplying a pinch-hit, two-run home run Tuesday, Bauers will rejoin the lineup for the third time in five games while hitting higher in the batting order than he has at any point this season. Manager Terry Francona had previously slotted Bauers in either the sixth, seventh or eighth spot in each of his previous 12 starts on the campaign.