Bauers will start in left field and will bat third in Monday's game against the White Sox.

After serving as the Tribe's No. 6 hitter in the first two games, Bauers moved into the three hole in Sunday's contest against the Twins. Since Tyler Naquin was excluded from Sunday's lineup, it wasn't immediately clear if Bauers' move up the order would be a permanent one, but it now looks like that might be the case. Naquin, who has struck out in six of his seven at-bats this season, will move down to eighth in the order in his return to action Monday, clearing the way for Bauers to hit behind Jose Ramirez once again.