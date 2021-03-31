Bauers isn't expected to start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Bauers is expected to serve as Cleveland's primary first baseman in 2021, but manager Terry Francona said that Yu Chang will start at first base against the Tigers on Opening Day with lefty Matthew Boyd starting for Detroit. As a result, Bauers will likely take on a bench role Thursday but could make his first start of the season Saturday with right-hander Julio Teheran starting for the Tigers.