Bauers isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds.
Even with right-hander Sonny Gray on the mound for the Reds, Bauers will take a seat after he went 3-for-6 with a double and two strikeouts in the last two games. Josh Naylor will start at first base while Franmil Reyes takes over in right field Saturday.
