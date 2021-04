Bauers will sit against southpaw Carlos Rodon and the White Sox on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bauers has started just four of Cleveland's first nine games, but that appears to be primarily due to the fact that the team has squared off against an unusually high number of lefties. He's gotten the nod against all three righties the team has faced but has started against just one out of six left-handers. Yu Chang will again start at first base in his absence.