Indians' Jake Bauers: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2021
Bauers isn't starting Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Bauers went hitless with a walk and two strikeouts in four at-bats across his last two games. Josh Naylor will shift to first base while Bradley Zimmer starts in center field against left-hander Matthew Boyd.
