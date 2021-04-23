site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jake Bauers: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Bauers is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Southpaw Jordan Montgomery will start for New York on Friday, so Bauers will take a seat for the fourth time in the past five games. Yu Chang will receive another start at first base for Cleveland.
