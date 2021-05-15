site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jake Bauers: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 15, 2021
Bauers is not in the lineup Saturday at Seattle.
Bauers is 1-for-11 in the past four games and will take a seat Saturday with Justus Sheffield starting for the Mariners. Josh Naylor will cover first base Saturday while Harold Ramirez starts in right field.
