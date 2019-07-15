Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bauers and fellow lefty-hitting regular Jason Kipnis will be given the day off with southpaw Daniel Norris on the bump for Detroit. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield in place of Bauers, who has opened the second half with a 1-for-10 showing at the dish.

