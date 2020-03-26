Indians' Jake Bauers: On roster bubble
Bauers was on the roster bubble when camp was suspended, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.
He had a shot to make the team as a fifth outfielder, but that could get more complicated if Tyler Naquin (knee) is healthy and up to speed when the season starts. Bauers hit .143 with 11 strikeouts and zero walks in 28 plate appearances this spring.
