Indians' Jake Bauers: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
The lefty hitting Bauers will bow out of the lineup with southpaw J.A. Happ on the bump for Minnesota. Yu Chang replaces Bauer at first base.
