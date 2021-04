Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

The 25-year-old's last hit before Tuesday came on April 16, so it was a welcome sight to see him post his second multi-hit game of the year. Bauers is now 6-for-36 with two doubles, two RBI and one run through 17 appearances in 2021.