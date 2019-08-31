Indians' Jake Bauers: Rejoins big club
Bauers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Bauers was likely going to rejoin the Indians in September when rosters expanded, but he's up earlier than expected after Tyler Naquin was sent to the injured list with a torn ACL. The 23-year-old struggled before being sent to the minors at the beginning of August -- hitting .185 with a .520 OPS and 30.1 strikeout rate in 18 second-half games -- and didn't necessarily impress during his time with Columbus, slashing .247/.350/.427 with three home runs and eight steals in 24 games. There's playing time to be had in the outfield with Naquin done for the year, though Greg Allen is starting in left field Saturday.
