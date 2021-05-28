site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-jake-bauers-sits-against-another-lefty-781066 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Jake Bauers: Sits against another lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bauers will sit against southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays on Friday.
Bauers has received just a single start against a lefty this season. Yu Chang will start at first base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read