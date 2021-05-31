site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jake Bauers: Sits against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Bauers isn't starting Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Bauers will take a seat with left-hander Carlos Rodon starting in Monday's matinee. Owen Miller will start at first base and bat fifth.
