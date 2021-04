Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-2 in Saturday's contest, Bauers is now slashing a deplorable .121/.171/.152 over 35 plate appearances on the season. Bauers had been occupying a strong-side platoon role at first base, but his hold on that job looks to be slipping following his disastrous start to the season. He'll be sitting out against a right-hander (Jameson Taillon) on Sunday, allowing Josh Naylor to pick up a start at first base.