Indians' Jake Bauers: Sitting again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Bauers, this time against left-hander Wade Miley. Yu Chang will start at first base and bat eighth for Cleveland.
