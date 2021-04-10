Bauers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Bauers started against southpaw Derek Holland on Friday, but he'll take a seat with left-hander Tarik Skubal starting for Detroit on Saturday. Yu Chang will start at first base Saturday, batting seventh.
