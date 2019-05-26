Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bauers has hit just .109 while striking out in 34 percent of his plate appearances over his last 14 games. The 23-year-old still maintains a full-time role, but manager Terry Francona could limit Bauers' opportunities against left-handed pitchers until he starts turning things around the plate. With lefty Jalen Beeks acting as the Rays' primary pitcher Sunday, Mike Freeman will enter the lineup in Bauers' stead.