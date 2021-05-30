site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jake Bauers: Sitting versus lefty in Game 2
Bauers is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Toronto.
Bauers went 0-for-3 during the matinee and will head to the bench for the nightcap with southpaw Steven Matz starting for the Blue Jay. Yu Chang will enter the lineup at first base.
