Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

After sitting for a couple of days due to a minor ankle sprain, Bauers returned to the lineup and launched his fifth homer in June and 10th of the season. The 23-year-old has a clear path to a regular starting job open to him given Cleveland's current depth chart in the outfield, but his .224/.302/.384 slash line on the year will need to improve significantly for him to claim it.

